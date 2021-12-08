Bidding for Whitney Houston NFT song to begin at $117,000

Diana Sinclair

A never-before-heard full-length NFT “Always Love You” demo recording by 17-year-old Whitney Houston will be auctioned on December 13 with a starting bid of $117,000.

The winner of this “OneOf” item will have access to the recording in their OneOf Vault with a digital video utilizing archived photos of Houston created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair.

“I’m excited to see Whitney’s legacy and her wonderful music expand into bold new technology of this era,” Whitney Houston Estate Executor Pat Houston says in a statement. “It was a joy partnering with 17-year-old Diana Sinclair and watching the artistry of Whitney’s music influence a new generation.”

Proceeds from the sales of the Houston NFT collection will go to the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, a non-profit which continues the work of the late six-time Grammy winner to empower, support, and inspire young people.

Interested bidders can apply on the OneOf website.

