Bid on items signed by BTS, Taylor Swift and more at MusiCares charity auction

Julien's AuctionsWant a shot at winning the first ever BTS items to go up for auction? You can now bid on seven autographed custom microphones from the K-pop sensation, thanks to a MusiCares Person of the Year online charity auction.

Also up for auction are a Gibson acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift, a Cherry red Gibson guitar signed by Harry Styles, and a linen sheet painting by Halsey from her Saturday Night Live performance.

The sale is being hosted by Julien's Auctions and held in conjunction with MusiCares' 30th anniversary Person of the Year gala, honoring Aerosmith. Bidding on the items is open online at JuliensLive.com until January 24 at 11 a.m. PT.

Funds raised will benefit MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.

