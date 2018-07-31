Beyoncé’s Sept. Issue Will Be 1st Cover Shot By A Black Photographer

Vogue magazine has been around for 126 years but has never had a black photographer shoot one of their notorious covers, until now.
This September, the magazine’s cover will feature Beyonce and will be photographed by a black 23-year-old photographer named Tyler Mitchell.
Thinking bout 2017! pic.twitter.com/iouyVfKK4W
— Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) December 30, 2016
According to a source, Beyonce’ used her power and influence to get the photographer the assignment.
