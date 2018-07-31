Beyoncé’s Sept. Issue Will Be 1st Cover Shot By A Black Photographer

Vogue magazine has been around for 126 years but has never had a black photographer shoot one of their notorious covers, until now.

This September, the magazine’s cover will feature Beyonce and will be photographed by a black 23-year-old photographer named Tyler Mitchell.


According to a source, Beyonce’ used her power and influence to get the photographer the assignment.

