Beyoncé’s officially drops Renaissance﻿, thanks fans for “unwavering support”

Carlijn Jacobs

It’s time for a Renaissance.

At midnight Friday, Beyoncé‘s long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance, was released, despite a leak just two days prior. Even though the project got out a bit early, the singer’s dedicated fans stood by her side, waiting until the official drop to immerse themselves in the music, something the R&B icon expressed gratitude for on social media.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote in a post shortly before Renaissance was made available. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.”

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me,” the “Break My Soul” singer continued. “Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first conventional solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. The album, which is just the first part of a three-act project, features a total of 16 tracks and includes collaborations from artists like Drake, Nigerian singer Tems and producer Pharrell Williams. As described by Apple Music, Renaissance “is a celebration of freedom and a complete immersion into house and dance that serves as the perfect sound bed for themes of liberation, release, self-assuredness, and unfiltered confidence.”

Renaissance is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.