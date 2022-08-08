Beyoncé scores first solo Hot 100 hit since “Single Ladies”

Carlijn Jacobs

Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” has risen to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single, which debuted at #15, is the #1 song on the all-genre chart.

“Break My Soul” officially lands Bey her first solo hit since 2008’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and eighth solo #1 overall. She previously topped the charts with “Crazy in Love” feat. Jay-Z; “Baby Boy” feat. Sean Paul; “Check on It” feat. Slim Thug; “Irreplaceable”; “Perfect” with Ed Sheeran; and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage.” This excludes the four #1 songs recorded with Destiny’s Child.

“Break My Soul” was released on June 20 as the lead single to Beyoncé‘s Renaissance and is now available in different iterations. As for the album itself, it currently sits at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. All songs on the record have placed on the Hot 100, according to Billboard.

