Beyoncé reveals album cover for new ‘Renaissance’ album

Carlijn Jacobs

Beyoncé revealed the cover for her upcoming album Renaissance on Thursday: a steamy, near-naked photo of her sitting on what appears to be a holographic horse.

Queen Bey set the Internet on fire with the Instagram image of her boldly clad only in silver chains.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” the 28-time Grammy winner commented.

Beyoncé announced two weeks ago that she was dropping her seventh studio album on July 29. On June 20, she released the first single, an upbeat dance track titled “Break My Soul.” It begins with a sample from Big Freedia‘s “Explode” and also features a modified sample of Robin S.‘ 1993 classic, “Show Me Love.”

In describing Renaissance, the 40-year-old icon added, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance will be Beyoncé’s first solo studio album since her 2016 triple-platinum project, Lemonade. It follows the critically-acclaimed Homecoming in 2019, the live album of her 2018 Coachella headlining performance. In 2018, she teamed with husband Jay-Z for their duo album, Everything is Love.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.