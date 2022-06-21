Beyoncé releases new dance anthem, “Break My Soul”

Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

If there’s one thing Beyoncé knows how to do, it’s keep fans on their toes. After revealing Monday that her new single, “Break My Soul,” would be released at midnight Tuesday, she surprised fans by dropping it hours early.

The upbeat dance track, which was released on Tidal first, begins with a sample from Big Freedia‘s “Explode” before Beyoncé lays down her vocals.

“Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest,” Big Freedia’s vocals repeat at multiple times throughout the track.

The new song also features a modified sample of Robin S.‘ 1993 classic, “Show Me Love.”

“Break My Soul” is the first track from Queen Bey’s forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance. News of the release comes after the Grammy-winning artist changed her Instagram and Twitter bios to read, “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Those messages now read “6. BREAK MY SOUL out now.”

Renaissance, which is expected July 19, will be Beyoncé’s first solo studio album since her 2016 award-winning project, Lemonade. It also follows the critically-acclaimed Homecoming, the live album of her 2018 Coachella headlining performance.

