Beyoncé makes last minute endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Today is election day and former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris received a surprise — but welcome — endorsement from Houston-native Beyoncé.

The “Crazy in Love” singer was dressed to the nines for her voting day in a complete Balmain ensemble. She capped off the look with a Biden/Harris face mask and an “I Voted” sticker proudly displayed on the brim of her hat.

In the boomerang clip that she posted Monday, Beyoncé called upon Texas voters to make sure their voices are heard on Election Day.

“Come thru, Texas! #vote,” the Grammy Award winner encouraged to her home state, that is considered a swing state that could very well determine the election.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé delved into politics. In 2016, she and husband Jay-Z stumped for then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at an Ohio event.

Two years later, she endorsed Beto O’Rourke, who was locked in a tight Senate race in 2018 against incumbent Ted Cruz.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.