Beyoncé drops 'The Lion King'-themed single, "Spirit"

DisneyWe've got nine more days to wait before Disney's The Lion King live-action remake debuts nationwide, but Beyoncé just dropped something special to tide us over until then.

Last night at around midnight, Disney released "Spirit," a new single from Beyoncé that's inspired by the movie. Better still, it's from the Beyoncé-curated compilation album The Lion King: The Gift, due out July 19, the same day the film hits theaters.

"Rise up to the light in the sky/Watch the light lift you harder/Burn your flame through the night/Spirit, let your heavens open," Beyoncé sings on the sweeping, gospel-flavored song.

“The Lion King: The Gift,” an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19," Walt Disney Studios announced in a tweet early Tuesday night.

Apparently, "Spirit" will also be included on the official soundtrack for The Lion King, which is scheduled for release July 19 as well. Although the track listing at last check didn't include "Spirit," there is a single spot on the soundtrack labeled TBA, so that could be it.

Beyoncé herself was with the rest of the cast of The Lion King Tuesday night in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet -- along with daughter Blue Ivy -- at the film's official U.S. premiere.

"Spirit" is available now for streaming or download from all the usual outlets.

Beyoncé voices Nala in The Lion King, which also stars Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

