Beyonce celebrates her favorite 2019 moments with an intimate "Bey-Cap"

Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood EntertainmentWith Beyonce officially wrapping up another successful year, the "Single Ladies" singer celebrated her favorite moments of 2019 with an intimate slideshow.

"2019 Bey-Cap!!" She wrote Wednesday while sharing various pictures and video of personal highlights, which range from birthdays, to her Netflix documentary Homecoming, to meeting British royalty.

The minute and a half reel starts with her ringing in 2019 with friends and family before flashing forward. One thing to note is the sheer amount of birthdays Bey celebrated last year, from family birthdays like daughter Blue Ivy's seventh birthday and twins Rumi and Sir's second birthday to being an esteemed guest at Diana Ross' and Adele's respective birthday bashes.

The video also shows a warm message from former First Lady Michelle Obama who smiles at the camera and greets, "Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again."

The recap also touched upon Sandra Oh's Time 100 speech, where she references the Lion King star by saying, "Beyonce shows me what you can create when you give your all and you make space for others to do the same."

Glitzy parties, walking numerous red carpets, and attending various NBA games aside, Beyonce dedicates a major portion of her recap to family time, such as celebrating the 4th of July with sparklers to adorably twinning with her three kids in matching bathing suits.

While the video ends with Bey's family holiday photo, fans enjoyed a glimpse of the 23-time Grammy Award winner's party on New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, rapper and guest Megan Thee Stallion uploaded two snaps from the event to Instagram, where she poses next to Bey and her almost eight-year-old daughter Blue, who looks practically identical to her famous mom.

