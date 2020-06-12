Beware Of Toxic Toads & Iguanas!

They are back! The hot rain weather has got an abundance of toxic toads and iguanas and they are life threatening to pets and kids.
The amount of feces that they leave in the pool and around the deck is just not healthy for kids to be stepping in or dogs to be stepping in and bringing into the house. Also, the cane toads or bufo toads secrete a white substance that’s could cause seizures and kill dogs or cats.
Cuban tree frogs are not only loud, they are also toxic. If you touch them then touch yourself you can get a nasty rash. Another reason to wash your hands!
Large iguanas burrow, they can go as deep as 10 to 15 feet, collapsing sea walls, sidewalks and any cement.