Beware Of Toxic Toads & Iguanas!

The amount of feces that they leave in the pool and around the deck is just not healthy for kids to be stepping in or dogs to be stepping in and bringing into the house. Also, the cane toads or bufo toads secrete a white substance that’s could cause seizures and kill dogs or cats.

Cuban tree frogs are not only loud, they are also toxic. If you touch them then touch yourself you can get a nasty rash. Another reason to wash your hands!

Large iguanas burrow, they can go as deep as 10 to 15 feet, collapsing sea walls, sidewalks and any cement.