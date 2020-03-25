"Better Days": OneRepublic releases new song, invites fans to collaborate on the video

Dennis LeupoldBored at home? Why not help OneRepublic create their new video?

The band has released a new song called "Better Days," from their upcoming album HUMAN. The appropriately titled song was written while the band was waiting to see if they would develop COVID-19 symptoms.

“We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO," front man Ryan Tedder says in a statement.

"A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with [the virus] in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A. at my studio for two weeks. With only two songs left to finish, one of them happened to be 'Better Days.' We write about real experiences and events that happen to us -- this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis.”

Now here's where you come in: If you download the Cinebody App, you can share videos from home depicting acts of kindness, and the band will collect them and use them to create the video.

Among the images that the band would like to see: thoughts from first responders, survivors and volunteers; how people staying connected with friends and family; how your pets are keeping you company and how your neighborhood has changed.

Part of the proceeds from "Better Days" through September will be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of MusicCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.



