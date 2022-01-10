Better Days: MTV names Mae Muller Global PUSH artist for January

rae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mae Muller is starting off 2022 with “Better Days” because MTV has named her this month’s Global PUSH artist.

The British singer, who teamed with Polo G and Neiked for the viral hit, was cited for her optimism and evolution as an artist. Mae, who’s 24, says she is hard at work on her new album.

“I thought it was pretty much done,” she said of the project in a press release, but noted that the success of “Better Days” brought her back to the drawing board. “It’s kind of changed my thought process a bit,” Mae explained. “All of the songs I have, I still love them so much. But I want to make sure that with my new way that I’m looking at it, I’m looking at it in a much bigger way.”

Mae says her sophomore album is “not quite done yet” but is hopeful fans will be able to hear it this year. She adds that she is “very, very excited” to release it. Her first record, Chapter 1, was released in November 2020.

Mae’s PUSH honor now lets her join a roster of heavy hitters that includes the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lizzo, H.E.R., Khalid and many others.

