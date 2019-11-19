BEST WINGS IN SOUTH FLORIDA?

We want to narrow down the best spots for chicken wings in South Florida

You’ve already given us some great suggestions, but we want MORE!

See our listeners contributions so far and give us your input as we embark on the quest to find the best wings in town!

Anchor Inn

Roxy’s

Publix Greenwise/Baked pre-made wings

Duffys

Hurricane Grill

Tree’s Wings – Royal Palm

Wing ‘n Things – Pompano Beach

Wings Plus – Coral Springs

Wing & More – Ft. Lauderdale

Coral Springs Ale House

Lefty’s – Port St.Lucie

Thirsty Turtle – Juno (no keto options)

Park Avenue Grill

Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza

Meche’s Pizza – Village Plaza

Buds Chicken & Seafood

Mellow Mushroom