Nikki | Shows

Best Of This Week’s #BerniesMittens Memes

FE664ABC-4B24-4AE7-8DCC-74AE9212EEE0

Now this is social media at it’s best. Fun, lighthearted content that goes viral and has everyone talking/laughing. This week’s Bernie’s Mittens Memes was gold! Check out some faves below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rik McNeil Bollman (@reeek)

 

 

It’s Friday. Time to get all dolled up.

Posted by Vicki Weeks on Friday, January 22, 2021

 

One of the best ones I’ve seen so far..😆 #BernieinManhattan #berniememes #berniesMittens

Posted by Jason Kidd on Thursday, January 21, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roscoe’s Tavern (@roscoestavern)