Best Of This Week’s #BerniesMittens Memes

Now this is social media at it’s best. Fun, lighthearted content that goes viral and has everyone talking/laughing. This week’s Bernie’s Mittens Memes was gold! Check out some faves below.
Captain Bernie#BernieSanders #Berniememes pic.twitter.com/yXjzEARjJl
— #FBR Oliver Markus Malloy (@ommalloy) January 22, 2021
It’s Friday. Time to get all dolled up.
Posted by Vicki Weeks on Friday, January 22, 2021
One of the best ones I’ve seen so far..😆 #BernieinManhattan #berniememes #berniesMittens
Posted by Jason Kidd on Thursday, January 21, 2021
The Ghost of #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/ZMUvg7FZ15
— Kev (@RoxxWolf) January 22, 2021
We couldn’t resist 😊#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/9Zye8CMWzq
— TheConstellationCollective (@tweetsbyTCC) January 22, 2021
The INNANET is UNDEFEATED 🤣🤣🤣
Thanks cuz for this one!!! @7BellsRacing#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/17iGmA31z6
— Slimdog #D4L (Slimfanski) (@Slimdog) January 22, 2021
