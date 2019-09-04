"Best day of my life": Justin Bieber finds out he's related to two other Canadian stars

iStock/RM80

iStock/RM80Over the weekend, prior to pouring his heart out on Instagram detailing his past troubles, Justin Bieber revealed in another post that he'd discovered that he's distantly related to fellow Canadian celebs Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne.

"this is the best day of my life...it seems super legit it’s on ancestry.com," Justin captioned the post.



Specifically, Avril is Justin's 12th cousin, and Ryan is his 11th cousin once removed.

While one disgruntled follower called out the post for being a "paid advertisement," Avril was tickled by the news, commenting, "I'll host Christmas dinner this year."

And even Mike Posner, who co-wrote Justin's hit "Boyfriend," stopped walking across the U.S. for a minute to add some raised hands emojis.

Currently, Justin appears to be on a beach somewhere: On Wednesday, he posted a photo of his feet and a woman's feet -- we assume they belong to his wife Hailey Baldwin -- at the seashore, with the caption, "Getaways with you are all I need."

