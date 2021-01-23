Bernie Sanders Gives His Thoughts On His New Meme!

Bernie Sanders appeared on Seth Meyers’ “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and of course the subject of Sanders’ meme-ification came up and Seth asked the senator if he had seen the memes sweeping the Internet.

“Not at all,” replied Bernie “I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.” Seth then showed Bernie a meme of him alongside the women from Sex In The City and then Sanders admitted he has seen them. Bernie showed love to Jen Ellis, the Vermont school teacher and supporter who had given him the infamous mittens two years earlier.

Bernie did divulge that Ellis was overwhelmed by all the attention she was getting however he refused to tell Seth what was in the envelope he had been carrying at the inauguration. What is your favorite Bernie Sanders meme?