Benee says writing breakup song "Supalonely" was "a nice way to vent"

Imogen Wilson

Benee isn’t a Grammy nominee — yet — but she’ll be one of the up-and-coming new artists featured on The Grammy Museum’s new online program in August, Spotlight Saturdays.

Each Saturday in August, a different artist will be spotlighted with intimate sit-down interviews and performances at GrammyMuseum.org. The “Supalonely” star’s spotlight will come on August 8.

During her interview, Benee will no doubt tell the story behind “Supalonely” — her breakthrough hit that was inspired by the fact that she broke up with her boyfriend just a few days before she left her home country of New Zealand and traveled to Los Angeles to start working on new music. And though she was sad about the split, she tells ABC Audio that writing the song really lifted her spirits.

“I think it definitely made me feel better, writing the song,” she tells ABC Audio. “I think that kind of being able to play around with sadness is kind of like…I dunno, it’s kind of fun, in like a weird way!”

And because the song is self-deprecating and upbeat, she says hearing it doesn’t make her miss her ex at all.

“At the time, it cheered me up because I was kind of like taking the p***, and kind of having fun with it,” she explains.

“It was a nice way to kind of vent and….I hate feeling sorry for myself. I mean, I had a lot of fun writing the song and so, like, now, listening to what I’m like, ‘Huh. Yeah, this is fine!'”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.