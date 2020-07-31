Benee releases creepy animated video for "Night Garden"

Republic Records

Benee has released the new music video for her latest song, “Night Garden.”

The animated video, created by animator and illustrator Alisa, follows a cartoon Benee as she ventures out of her house at night in search of the creature that’s haunting her.

“In the night garden/Things are out there creeping/They get into my dreams/Then befriend all my demons,” she sings.

The 20-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter released the paranoia-driven “Night Garden,” featuring producer Kenny Beats and British musician Bakar, earlier this month.

The track follows her viral hit, “Supalonely.” Benee’s debut album is due out later this year.

By Andrea Tuccillo

