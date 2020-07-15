Benee is feeling paranoid on new single, "Night Garden"

Republic Records

“Supalonely” sensation Benee is back with a brand-new single.

The 20-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter has released “Night Garden,” an infectious pop creation featuring producer Kenny Beats and British musician Bakar.

“Feels like someone’s watching me/A man is out there in the trees/Think that’s the reason I can’t sleep/I see him lurking in my dreams,” she sings on the paranoia-driven track.

She continues on the chorus: “In the night garden/Things are out there creeping/They get into my dreams/Then befriend all my demons.”

Benee’s previous single, “Supalonely,” went viral on TikTok and became a top 40 U.S. hit. She plans to tour her native New Zealand in October; presumably, live performances will be allowed there at that time as a result of the success the country has had with limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Her debut album is expected later this year.

By Andrea Tuccillo

