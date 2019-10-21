Belly Fat Busting Grocery List!

In a study, people lost 4% of their belly fat by adding 10 grams of soluble fiber per day to their diet.

Foods that are high in soluble fiber include, pears, avocados, oats, sweet potatoes, barley and broccoli.

Add a little exercise and belly fat was reduced by 7%.

Soluble fiber is good for weight loss because they turn into a gel during digestion.

Fighting belly fat is important because it is linked to fatty diabetes, liver disease and high blood pressure.

How do you handle weight gain during the holiday season? I say – Who cares…eat it all!