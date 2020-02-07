"Believe": Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake team for inspiring song and video

Dreamchaser/Roc Nation"Did you miss me?" is what Justin Timberlake's t-shirt says in a behind-the-scenes video that shows him working on a new song with rapper Meek Mill. The answer is yes -- and now the two have dropped their collaboration.

The song and video for "Believe" are both designed to inspire and uplift, and JT sings and Mill raps about overcoming hardship to achieve success. While they perform, we see footage of a man going to prison, a woman overdosing, and the rest of the family struggling to survive.

The daughter of the incarcerated man pursues her dream of becoming a boxer, only to look outside the ring one day as she's training to see her dad standing there, smiling proudly.

"You know I still believe, still believe in you and me/'Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep/I can see it like a movie in my dreams," Justin sings. "Put my face in the dirt on the ground/Still, I raise up to take back the crown, yes/You can break my body/But you can't lock the soul of a man down."

The "Believe" video ends with a woman reading from the Bible about Judgment Day: "There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish at the roaring and tossing of the sea," she says.

"People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what will come of the world," she continues. "When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift your heads, because your redemption is coming."

No word on whether the song will appear on an upcoming album, or if it's just a standalone track.

