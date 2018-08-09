Believe it or not, there is still one Blockbuster left!

In the age of Netflix, Hulu and the like, Blockbuster Video just couldn’t compete. The video rental chain went belly-up with the exception of one location.

The only Blockbuster Video that still exists is in Bend, Oregon. There were two others in Alaska. They closed last month. Bend is in central Oregon and has a population of around 100,000. You can still open a membership and rent all the movies you want for $30 per month.

Do you miss video rental stores? Did technology become too good? Has it lead to the end of certain pieces of our economy?