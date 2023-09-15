Believe It Or Not, The Drug Commercial Wasn’t Mark-Paul’s Cringey-est Espidose. This ⬇️ Was.

Saved by the Bell was a beloved show of the ’90s and is deemed a classic by many fans.

However, not all the episodes of Saved by the Bell aged well. One in particular where Zack researches his heritage for a school project and ends up dressing up in a Native American ‘costume’ has raised some eyebrows today.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar reveals that he is disgusted by that particular episode. He said, “I cringed seeing myself portraying a white dude being Zack Morris, who is like the all-American, blond-haired white dude in an Indian Native American headdress.”

He continued, “I don’t like remember putting on the headdress.”

He added, “I don’t remember putting face paint on. I don’t remember standing in that awkward way that I was standing where my arms are folded and like a very stereotypical way.”

Gosselaar continued, “But, again, there are protocols in place to and filters that, you know, like a director, standards and practices, people that I think … we’re much more sensitive now, for good reason, that those things would not happen today. Like, this episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so.”

Which other Saved by the Bell episodes do you think didn’t age well? Why?

