Before Selena, Trevor Daniel teamed with Finneas for "Past Life": "I just wanted to learn from the best"

Jason Puma & Courtney Lopez

Trevor Daniel linked up with Selena Gomez for a hit remix of his song “Past Life.” But even before Selena hopped on the track, Trevor had recruited some people to help him out with it…including Grammy-winner Finneas O’Connell, who’s Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator.

As Trevor explains, he wanted to work with others on the original version of “Past Life” — which appears on his album Nicotine — in order to expand his songwriting knowledge.

“Finneas and I linked up with Caroline Pennell, she’s an amazing songwriter,” Trevor tells ABC Audio. Caroline, a singer/songwriter, competed on season five of The Voice.

“I was just really just trying to collaborate with people because typically, I’m in my room by myself, locked in, writing everything, but I know I don’t know everything,” he explains.

“I just wanted to learn from the best,” Trevor adds. “And I feel like Caroline is just such an amazing songwriter and I could really just work with her.”

As for Finneas, who co-wrote and co-produced the song, Trevor says, “We know he’s a genius, so I just wanted to learn from the best. So I just figured working with those guys and….shout out to them. Shout out to Finneas and Caroline.”

Trevor, who’s currently working on a new album, will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. No word on whether or not Selena will join him.

By Andrea Dresdale

