Beetlejuice is BACK! The Original Is Celebrating It’s 30th Anniversary And Back In Theaters!

Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay-O! I am so excited to see this on the big screen again! It’s when Alec Baldwin wasn’t hot yet, when Michael Keaton was moldy, before Winona shoplifted! Ohhhhhhhh the good old days!

Can you believe it’s 30 years old?! And as far as we know, they’re still trying to hammer out details for a Beetlejuice 2! I would be all in on that!

So to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary and kickstart the month’s Halloween festivities, this weekend fans can check out the remastered classic! **I just checked our local theaters, and I couldn’t find any playing it….if you locate one, please let me know!!**

Burton’s iconic film featured an all-star cast including Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O-Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton.