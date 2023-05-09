Becky G to launch first headlining tour in September

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Becky G‘s been a star for a minute, but believe it or not, she’s never had her own headlining tour — until now.

The singer will launch her trek, the MI CASA, TU CASA Tour, September 14 in Boston and is set to wrap up in Phoenix on October 14. Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. local time via iambeckyg.com.

“I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings,” says Becky in a statement. “It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

It’s been a big year for Becky, so far: She just won four Latin American Music Awards, including Song of the Year for her Karol G collab “MAMIII.” She also received the Billboard Women in Music Impact Award and performed on the Coachella main stage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.