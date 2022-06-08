Becky G giving away $500K in Bitcoin to fans: “Let’s get to it!”

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

If fans weren’t already hyped enough for Becky G‘s next musical release, they’ll be super-stoked when they hear this: She’s giving away $500,000 worth of Bitcoin via social media.

The “MAMIII” singer is releasing a new single called “Bailé Con Mi Ex” — “I Danced with My Ex” — and to celebrate, she’s partnered with the finance app Cash App to gift fans half a million bucks in Bitcoin.

“I’m so thankful for my fans, who continuously support me through it all – it’s a priority for me to find moments where I get to give back to them and match their efforts however I can,” she says in a statement.

The giveaway is officially underway and runs through June 15. To get in on it, just comment on Becky’s social media with the hashtag #ESQUEMAS — the name of Becky’s new album — and their $cashtag, i.e., their username on Cash App. Winners will be selected randomly, winning an average of $10 and $100. In all, there will be about 27,500 winners. Get the full details at CashApp.

Becky’s Karol G collab “MAMIII” recently became her biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit and her biggest hit on Billboard‘s Mainstream Top 40 chart.

“I say pop stands for popular. So whatever is popular is what is going to be on pop radio,” Becky tells ABC Audio. “And I’m really proud that within the Latin community we’ve been able to be celebrated and embraced [on] Top 40 radio. Like my song…is…on top 40 radio, and it’s like the coolest thing ever that music really is a universal language!”

Becky plays the Governors Ball festival in New York City this weekend, along with Glass Animals, J. Cole, Coin, Japanese Breakfast and many more.

