Bebe Rexha's thankful for "change happening in the world" — and her "awesome" boyfriend

Bebe Rexha is one of the many stars who’ll be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The New York City native hasn’t seen her family in over a year, which is why she says they’re really what she’s most thankful for.

Bebe tells People magazine that she’s “excited and nervous” about seeing her parents again, especially since both of them had COVID-19 earlier this year. Backstage at the American Music Awards, she told reporters, “I’m most thankful for my parents, my brother, my fans [and] my dog Bear.”

On a more global note, she added, “I’m thankful that there’s change happening in the world. I feel like we are, you know, as a people, we’re heading in the right direction and I can feel that. So I’m really thankful for that.”

And Bebe didn’t mention him specifically, but she must be thankful for her cinematographer boyfriend Keyan Safyari — because she positively gushed about him at the AMAs.

“He’s been awesome,” she said. “I’ve been working really hard and he had off the other night and he cooked me a steak — which I didn’t eat because I’ve been trying to stay away from meat right now — but he made me a salad and chicken and steak.”

“And I came home from rehearsals and he was like, ‘Look!'” she laughed. “And I was like, hmm, ‘Check! You got a star!’ He’s awesome.”

Look for Bebe when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade steps off at 9 a.m. ET on NBC: She’ll be on the Jennie-O float, singing “Baby I’m Jealous.” You can’t miss it: The float is shaped like a 24-foot-tall gold turkey and features some 200 pounds of glitter.

By Andrea Dresdale

