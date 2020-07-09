Bebe Rexha won't be releasing new album until "the world is in a better place"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

It may be a while before we get to hear new Bebe Rexha music.

The singer posted a message to her fans on social media, letting them know that while she is hard at work on new material, she feels now is not the right time to release any of it.

“I know my fans are super fustrated [sic] because they want new music,” she wrote. “I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We havent stopped.”

“This is the best project I have ever worked on and the album is my absolute favorite,” she continued. “I can not wait for you to hear it. It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times. As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it all.”

She concluded, “We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”

Singer Trevor Daniel backed her up, tweeting, “she’s not lying. i’ve seen her putting her everything into this album. and i honestly think this is one of the best albums i’ve ever listened to. she’s not going to let y’all down.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

