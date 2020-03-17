Bebe Rexha warns fans COVID-19 is "NOT A JOKE" after acquaintance dies of virus

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoBebe Rexha has issued a stern warning to her followers about the COVID-19 coronavirus. She revealed in a Twitter post Monday that an acquaintance of hers passed away due to the virus.

"This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45," Bebe wrote, adding, "STAY INSIDE YOUR F**** HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE."

She also shared a plea to the U.S. government, and tagged President Donald Trump in her post.

"The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control," Bebe wrote. "Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump."

After a couple of fans tweeted Bebe that they would be losing work and wages due to the crisis, she told them to send her their Cash App name and she would send them some money.

Bebe also showed her support for healthcare workers for having to continue to work while others are able to self-quarantine.

“God-bless healthcare workers,” she tweeted.

