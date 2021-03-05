Bebe Rexha unveils bloody new video for “Sacrifice”

Warner Records

The video for Bebe Rexha’s new song, “Sacrifice,” has arrived, and it’s a bloody good time.

In the clip, Bebe plays a bloodthirsty vampire who leads her group of vampire gal pals on a rampage through a hospital and raids its blood bank. It all culminates in a club scene where blood rains down from the ceiling as the clubgoers dance with abandon.

“Sacrifice” is the follow-up to Bebe’s 2020 collaboration with Doja Cat, “Baby I’m Jealous,” and is the first taste of new music in 2021 ahead of Bebe’s second album.

“My sophomore album is by far the most challenging yet fulfilling project I have ever worked on,” Bebe says in a statement. “I wrote, recorded, re-wrote, re-recorded and then repeated that process in order to deliver an album that truly reflects who I am as a singer, songwriter and most importantly as an artist.”

“I want to give listeners a journey of pop paradise fused with elements of rock and hip-hop,” she continues. “It’s important to me that my music continues to recognize ongoing themes of vulnerability, the cycle of self-destruction & self-realization, and female empowerment.”

No word yet on an album release date.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.