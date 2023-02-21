Bebe Rexha unveils 20-date North American tour

Dennis Leupold

Bebe Rexha just released her new song “Heart Wants What It Wants” and apparently, hers wants to go on tour.

The singer announced Tuesday that she’s hitting up cities across North America on a 20-date summer adventure, which will take her to places like Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Orlando, San Diego and more.

The tour kicks off May 31 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps June 30 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.

Fans can get ready to grab their seats on Wednesday, February 22, when presale tickets and VIP package bundles go live at 10 a.m. local venue time on her website. General tickets will be available on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Bebe has been teasing her next music era, which kicked off with last Friday’s “Heart Wants What It Wants.” The video sees the singer transform into a ’70s bombshell to sing about whether or not her new romance will last.

Bebe’s also has been hinting that she’s been working on her third studio album, which follows 2021’s Better Mistakes. She has yet to announce a title or release date, but her team teased in a press release that it will be her “most ambitious and intoxicating body of work yet.”

