Bebe Rexha to Belt “America the Beautiful” on ‘WrestleMania’ this weekend

Bebe Rexha and professional wrestling wouldn’t seem like they go together, but we’ll find out this weekend how well they mesh.

The “Meant to Be” singer will belt out “America the Beautiful” during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, which will stream live starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10 exclusively on Peacock.

Bebe seems thrilled at the prospect of encountering two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and three-time RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the event. When a fan asked if we could get a “meet up,” Bebe replied, “Omg yes.” To which Alexa replied, “Let’s make it happen.”

Fun fact: Alexa is engaged to early-2000’s hitmaker Ryan Cabrera.

Meanwhile, Bebe has released several remixes of her latest single, “Sacrifice,” but fans are still begging her to announce when her long-awaited second album will be released. Stay tuned.

