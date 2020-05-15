Bebe Rexha supports Class of 2020 with upbeat new twist on "Pomp and Circumstance"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicEveryone knows "Pomp and Circumstance" -- it's that song that's played at graduations as students walk up to receive their diplomas. But it's kinda slow and doesn't sound very celebratory, which is why Bebe Rexha has reworked it especially to honor the Class of 2020.

Bebe's new version of "Pomp and Circumstance" is called "Here's to 2020." It incorporates the melody of the original song, but adds new lyrics, a new melody, and elements of hip-hop and EDM.

"Here's to 2020/Take my hand and dance with me/We're comin' out stronger/We got love, you've got me, I've got you," she sings.

The song is also being featured in a new commercial for Walgreens, honoring 2020 grads and showing how the retail chain can help capture your memories of this time. That debuts Saturday as well.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.