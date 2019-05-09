Bebe Rexha says when it comes to dating and finding love, she's "fluid"

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018Last year, when Bebe Rexha collaborated on the song "Girls" with Cardi B, Rita Ora and Charli XCX, there was backlash due to the song's bi-curious lyrics. Some of the stars involved apologized, but Bebe didn't. She tells Health magazine that's because she feels people didn't have the right to assume they knew about her sexuality.

"You shouldn’t just come at me because I look like I’m a girly girl and be like, 'How dare you make fun of lesbians or bi girls?'” she tells the magazine. "You don’t know what my background is or what I’ve done or who I’ve made love to or what I consider myself."

Bebe won't confirm her sexuality, because as she tells Health, "I try to keep one thing personal to me."

However, she adds, "I consider myself fluid. Until I find 'the one,' I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me -- and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl."

Unfortunately, finding "the one" is difficult for Bebe. As she tells the magazine, "I think me being so outspoken scares a lot of guys. A lot of times, guys want a girl who’s soft and reserved -- and that’s not me. I have no filter. I’ll say what I want."

On top of that, Bebe says, she feels like she can't take her eyes off the prize.

"Right now, I want to be in a relationship, and I feel like I can’t because I’ve worked so hard," she laments. "I don’t want my attention to go to anything other than my career."

Speaking of that career, Bebe will kick off a tour with the Jonas Brothers on August 7.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.