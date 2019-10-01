Bebe Rexha says Serena Williams helped inspire her new anthem “You Can’t Stop the Girl”

"I actually wrote the song in the studio, and it was around the time when Serena Williams wore her tutu during one of her games," Bebe told Entertainment Tonight, referencing the tennis star’s outfit during the 2018 U.S. Open.

She added, "It actually really inspired me because I was like, 'Wow… she is a bada**.’”

While she was working on the song – which she describes as a “women’s anthem” – Maleficent director Joachim Rønning heard it and wanted it to be part of the soundtrack.

"He asked me to watch the movie to see if I related to it, and I was like, 'OK, cool. I'm down to see it.' And I watched it and I was blown away," Bebe told ET. "I immediately told my team, I was like, 'I have to work this song into the movie!' And then we went in and we actually added an 80-piece orchestra."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, from ABC News' parent company Disney, hits theaters October 18.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.