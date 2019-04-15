Bebe Rexha reveals she’s bipolar: “I’m not ashamed anymore”

In a series of emotional tweets, she opened up about her diagnosis and said she’s “not ashamed anymore.”

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she wrote. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

She continued, “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)”

Bebe went on to write that her next album will be her favorite one ever “because I’m not holding anything back.”

“I don’t want you to feel sorry for me,” she concluded. “I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you.”

