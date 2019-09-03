Bebe Rexha remembers night she thought she was "going to get raped" in the studio

The outspoken singer recalls several instances where she had to remove herself from uncomfortable situations -- including one night in particular where she thought she would be sexually assaulted in the recording studio.

"There was one night. I was alone in the studio and a producer had a group of five or six guys with him,” she tells the mag. “I had heard things about him from his past and I just couldn't take it any more.”

She says, “I felt like I was going to get raped. I quietly called myself a taxi from the recording booth, which was enclosed, and I got the f*** out of there. It was the worst night ever."

In another instance, Bebe recalls how she nearly worked with producer Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, a year before Kesha filed a lawsuit against him, alleging physical and emotional abuse. He's denied all charges.

“I was scared that could have been my situation,” she says of Kesha. “I remember being at a dinner party with [Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert]. Her mom came up to me and whispered, ‘Don’t do it.’ She was talking about working with Dr Luke.”

She adds, “The music industry can be a dark place, and she could have been trying to stop me from getting in her daughter’s way. But I listened and...honestly? Trusting her was the best thing I ever did.”

