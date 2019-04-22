Bebe Rexha on why she's "done with the ladies, done with the fellas": "Everyone's scared of me"

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoIn her latest hit “Last Hurrah,” Bebe Rexha swears off relationships for the time being, singing, “I'm done with the ladies, I'm done with the fellas.” The singer tells NYLON that while those lyrics didn’t apply to her life when she was writing the song, she can definitely relate to them right now.

"Yeah, I think I scare men," she says, adding, "I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls." Yes, Bebe says she doesn't discriminate based on gender.

"If I want to make out with someone, I'll just make out with them. I don't care who you are," she explains. "I'm big on energies."

As for why guys and girls are scared of her, though, Bebe thinks it's because she’s so outspoken – whether it’s in person, on social media or in her lyrics.

"Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them,” she explains. “Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy.”

She’s also not the type of girl who enjoys going on dates.

"I have a weird thing," she says. "Guys try to take me on dates, and I don't do dates. I don't like being so intimate with people watching.”

At the end of the day, though, Bebe admits she’d like to go home and “let it all loose” with someone.

“Have somebody take care of me, because I feel like I'm taking care of everyone around me,” she says. “I would like to be taken care of."

On Friday, Bebe released a David Guetta remix of "Last Hurrah."

