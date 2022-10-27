Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and more set to perform at this year’s MTV EMAs

ABC

The MTV EMA awards are fast approaching, and artists like Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi have been tapped as this year’s performers.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, kicks off on Sunday, November 13.

Bebe heads into the award show with a nod for Best Collaboration for her “I’m Good (Blue)” duet with DJ David Guetta, who will also take the stage as a performer this year.

As for Ava, she’s been nominated for Best Collaboration for teaming with DJ Tiësto on “The Motto.” In 2019, she was the ceremony’s winner for Best Push Artist.

Lewis will mark his debut at the EMAs this year despite breaking onto the music scene in 2019 with “Someone You Loved.” Unfortunately, he has not been nominated in any category this year.

Other acts mentioned in the first round of performing artists include Gorillaz and Muse.

Fans are now tasked to vote for who they think deserves to be this year’s winners on the official MTV EMAs website. Find out who wins when the ceremony airs November 13 on Pluto TV. Fans can also watch it the following day on the Paramount+ streaming service.

