Bebe Rexha is "totally down" to be slimed at this weekend's SlimeFest

NickelodeonBebe Rexha is ready to make her slime dreams come true. The singer will be taking the stage this weekend for Nickelodeon’s second annual U.S. SlimeFest -- and she’s hoping to get doused with the gooey green stuff.

“My dream has always been to get slimed,” she tells ABC Radio, adding that if it happens, “I would love it. I'd be totally down.”

Playing SlimeFest is also a big deal for Bebe because she was a huge Nickelodeon fan growing up.

“Are you kidding me? I love Nickelodeon,” she says. “SpongeBob…or Rugrats, that was like my thing, so I think it's gonna be really fun.”

Pitbull will be joining her at the two-day event, taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois.

The fest will also feature performances from teen star JoJo Siwa and rapper T-Pain, as well as appearances from some Nickelodeon stars, and different interactive activities incorporating the network’s signature green slime.

The event first launched in 2012 in Australia and since then, it's been held in countries such as South Africa, Italy, the U.K. and Spain. Last year was the first time it was held in the U.S.

