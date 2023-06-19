Featured | Music News

Bebe Rexha injured after flying cell phone hits her in the face

Bebe Rexha was hurt over the weekend at a show in New York City when a fan threw his cell phone on stage hitting the “I’m Good” singer in the face.

Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old from Manalapan, New Jersey was charged with assault and promptly removed from the show.

Rexha was taken to the hospital and received three stitches according to reports. Bebe posted on Instagram a photo of her eye saying, “I’m good.”

