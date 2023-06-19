Bebe Rexha injured after flying cell phone hits her in the face

ABC/Lou Rocco

Bebe Rexha was hurt over the weekend at a show in New York City when a fan threw his cell phone on stage hitting the “I’m Good” singer in the face.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old from Manalapan, New Jersey was charged with assault and promptly removed from the show.

Sorry for the delay. Here is the full quality video of the guy that threw the phone at Bebe Rexha being removed. pic.twitter.com/7bkF1sFBYY — BOSCH aka Big Purps (@IAmTheB0SCHMAN) June 19, 2023

Rexha was taken to the hospital and received three stitches according to reports. Bebe posted on Instagram a photo of her eye saying, “I’m good.”