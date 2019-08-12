Bebe Rexha hits back after being told she's "getting too old" to be sexy

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoBebe Rexha is hitting back after she says a male music executive told her she was “getting too old” to be sexy.

The singer posted a defiant mirror selfie showing her wearing nothing but a black bra and panties, along with a message about ageism and sexism in the industry.

“I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing,’” she writes on Instagram. “Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose[d] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.”

Bebe goes on to say that she’s “fed up with being put in a box” and she’s “tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age.”

Bebe, who’s turning 30 on August 30, says she’s embracing the new decade.

“I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger,’” she says. “I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

Her post drew comments of support from other artists, including Lauren Jauregui, Tinashe, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Natasha Bedingfield and Ne-Yo.

