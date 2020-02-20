Bebe Rexha has an interesting way of including her dog in her workouts

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoWhen it comes to working out with your dog, it most likely means going on a jog together. As for Bebe Rexha, she found a new way that lets her dog help her reach her fitness goals.

On Wednesday, the "Meant to Be" singer uploaded an adorable video of herself using her dog, a rescue named Bear, as a set of weights while doing a set of squats.

"Who needs weights when you have an 8 lb fluff buddy," she cracks in the caption before sweetly adding, "She is my best friend."

In the video, Rexha's pooch stays perfectly still as the singer continues her workout. In fact, the dog appears to enjoy the extra -- if not unique -- attention.

30-year-old then breaks out into a fit of giggles in response to her pup calmly hanging out in her arms.

"Aw, I love you!" Rexha happily coos mid-squat as she draws her pet in close to lavish her with a series of kisses.

Besides helping her mom attain her buns of steel, as mentioned in the caption, Bear enjoys a rather cushy life as the pet of a pop star.

The small black dog was rescued by Rexha in 2016 and, since then, is the star of her very own Instagram account where fans can follow her adventures.

Bear was also nominated in 2018 as Cutest Musician's Pet at the iHeart Radio Music Awards -- an honor that she lost to a fellow-rescue Toulouse, Ariana Grande's beagle-Chihuahua mix.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.