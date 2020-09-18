Bebe Rexha gives new boyfriend a Ferrari for his birthday

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Is Bebe Rexha‘s new romance “Meant to Be?”

The Grammy-nominated singer was seen smooching with a man People identifies as filmmaker Keyan Safyari in L.A. on Thursday. The kiss took place, reports People, as a new Ferrari was delivered to her house as a birthday present for him.

On her Instagram Story, Bebe posted numerous photos of herself posing in the car in a sexy lace pantsuit, and kissing Safyari — whose face is obscured by a heart — with the caption “Happy birthday baby.”

According to a British tabloid report, the two were first seen together in March, holding hands in L.A.

In 2019, Bebe told Health magazine that she considers herself “fluid,” explaining, “I just want to find someone I love and who loves me — and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl.”

That same year, she told NYLON that she thinks she “scares” off potential partners — especially men.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.