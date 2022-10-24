Bebe Rexha flipped “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” into “I’m Good” — but what other songs would she like to redo?

What A DJ/What A Music/Warner Records

ebe Rexha‘s latest hit with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue),” is a reworking of the 1999 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. Reworking past hits seems to be a trend right now: We’ve got Elton and Britney‘s “Hold Me Closer,” a reworking of his songs “Tiny Dancer” and “The One;” Yung Gravy‘s “Betty (Get Money),” a reworking of Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up”; and Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl,” a reworking of Rick James‘ “Super Freak.” So if Bebe could rework any other classic hit, which would she choose?

“If I could redo a classic song and do it my way, and if there was no issues of clearances or anything, I’d probably do ‘Landslide‘ by Fleetwood Mac,” she tells ABC Audio. “Or I would do ‘Jolene‘ by Dolly Parton.”

“I’d probably do my own version of them … I wouldn’t want to take away from the original instrumentals, but I would maybe add a little bit more modern sounds to them,” Bebe explains. As for why she chose “Jolene,” a 1973 hit, Bebe says, “I just feel like it’s such an incredible record and just the storytelling.”

“I’m a very big fan of Dolly’s … she always spoke her mind,” Bebe adds. “I’m very inspired by her.”

As for “Landslide,” written in 1975 by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Bebe says, “I just love how it’s about changing and life and growing … I definitely can relate to that a lot right now in my life.”

