Bebe Rexha explains the unusual reason she loves her Macy's parade float this year

Fresh from her performance on the American Music Awards on Sunday night, Bebe Rexha will be one of many artists singing at Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And she’s very happy about the float she’ll be riding as she sings “Baby I’m Jealous.”

According to the Asbury Park Press, Bebe will be riding on the Jennie-O float. Jennie-O is a company that makes turkey products, and it’s the first turkey company in the history of the entire parade. Of course, the float will be shaped like a giant turkey.

New York City native Bebe tells the paper, “My family and I used to watch the parade every year, it’s a family tradition. I’m so happy to be on the Jennie-O float because their meatballs are actually my favorite. My mom used to make them all the time.”

This year’s parade will be limited to a few blocks in New York City, and there won’t be anybody watching it in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Bebe says it’ll be enjoyable anyway.

“Even though people can’t go to the parade in person, I think it’ll be fun for families to watch it from home,” she says. “It’s really beautiful they are still able to put it on. It brings a sense of unity, togetherness, warmth.”

The parade, which will also feature Jordin Sparks, Pentatonix, Tori Kelly, Ally Brooke, Matthew Morrison, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr. and more, streams on Verizon’s YouTube channel and airs on NBC starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day.

By Andrea Dresdale

