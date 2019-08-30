Bebe Rexha celebrates 30th birthday with song, "Not 20 Anymore"

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoBebe Rexha is celebrating her 30th birthday today with an empowering song about getting older.

The singer released “Not 20 Anymore,” in which she sings about getting better with age. In the video for the song, she features young people talking to the camera about all the uncertainties that come along with being 20, as a reminder that being young isn’t all that great.

“No I’m not 20 anymore/Don’t try to me feel insecure/’Cause I’m aging like wine/I get better with time/Yes I do,” Bebe sings on the track.

Earlier this month, Bebe sparked a conversation about ageism in the industry. In an Instagram post, she called out a male music exec who told her she was too old to be sexy.

“I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger,’” she said. “I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what? I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME, I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

Her post drew support from fans and fellow artists, including Taylor Swift. Pretty much everything she said in the post is restated in the song's lyrics.

Tonight, Bebe opens for the Jonas Brothers at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

