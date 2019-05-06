Bebe Rexha broke one of her own rules to sing "Girl in the Mirror" for "UglyDolls"

Courtesy of STX Films

Courtesy of STX FilmsFor the new animated musical UglyDolls, Bebe Rexha broke one of her own rules: She recorded a song for the soundtrack that was written by someone else. But she says it was worth it.

“Somebody had played me this record called ‘Girl in the Mirror’ and I don't really like singing outside songs like that, like, it's not really my thing,” she tells ABC Radio. “But when I heard this record...I dunno, I just loved it.”

Bebe says the message of the song coincides with the film's message of self-acceptance and is relatable to everyone.

“I feel like no matter how old you are, when you listen to this record…people will be able to relate to it because it talks about followers and likes and wanting to love yourself,” she says. “The second I heard this song I was like, 'I have to sing it.'”

In the movie, Bebe voices one of the "Perfect Dolls" named Tuesday. Nick Jonas, Charli XCX and Lizzo play three of the other Perfect Dolls, who must learn to accept the misfit UglyDolls, voiced by Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull and Blake Shelton.

“It's funny how, at the end, we kind of all become one and it's a really beautiful story,” Bebe says.

UglyDolls is in theaters now.

